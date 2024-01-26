Bobby Berk spills tea on Queer Eye exit and co-star feud

Departing Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has set the record straight on his departure from the long-running Netflix show.

Queer Eye has run on Netflix since 2018, starring Bobby alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Season eight arrived on Netflix this week, with season nine also confirmed. But in November, Bobby Berk announced “with a heavy heart” that season eight would be his last.

Gossip started to fly about possible drama behind-the-scenes, and Bobby has explained what happened in a chat with Vanity Fair this week.

He explained that the Fab Five had only committed to seven seasons and starting making other plans when the contracts expired in 2022.

“The Fab Five and the crew, we all stood there, and we took pictures and cried,” Bobby said of that last day of filming.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things.”

But then, as strikes rocked the entertainment industry, Netflix got in touch about signing a new contract to make more of the show.

‘We had prepared ourselves to move on’

Bobby Berk explained he didn’t sign, and the other Fab Five members were considering not signing on for more either.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back,” he told Vanity Fair.

“I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO because the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”

He added, “All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those.

“I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process.

“We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left.”

Bobby Berk confirms ‘situation’ with Tan France

Queer Eye fans reckoned Bobby’s exit had something to do with co-star Tan France, after noticing Bobby unfollowed him on Instagram.

Now Bobby has confirmed this and explained that he and Tan did have a “moment”.

“I want people to know that Tan and I – we will be fine,” Bobby said.

“Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I and it has nothing to do with the show.

“It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No.

“Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings, and siblings are always going to fight.”

Bobby and Tan spoke at the Emmys

Tan France didn’t weigh in when Vanity Fair asked him about all this. However, Bobby says the pair’s relationship is slowly on the mend after a run-in at the Emmys.

“We both embraced each other, and we both said congratulations. And that’s where we are right now,” he said.

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob [France’s husband] and the kids.

“I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

Bobby Berk described Queer Eye as “the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined.”

“I’m leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it’s my decision, it still wasn’t an easy one,” he said.

Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix.

