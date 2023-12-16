Bob the Drag Queen on opening for Madonna

Bob the Drag Queen, the hysterically funny winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Eight, spilled to the NYPost about opening for Madonna on her Celebration Tour.

Bob scored the engagement after hosting her New York Pride gig in June 2022.

Pretty normal

He told the NYPost he found Madonna ‘pretty normal’.

“I mean, I wish I could have a story like, ‘She spat in my face and called me a bitch,’ but she didn’t. She was a really cool lady. She’s pretty normal.”

Able to touch so many people

Bob said the fact the Celebration Tour sold out for every one of its six London shows said something.

“Just the fact that Madonna is able to touch so many people 40 years into her career . . . is amazing. We did six shows at the O2 arena [in London], sold out every single time, and that says something.”

The drag star also noted that the giant audiences did not faze him

“I feel like I should feel nervous, but I’m just not. If I’m in a room that’s packed with 100 people because that’s all it can fit, it’s interesting to me how similar it feels to being in a room packed with 20,000 people . . . The excitement for me isn’t really about how many people are there — it’s about the energy of the people in the room.”

