Boat of homophobes explodes after they heckled nearby family’s pride flags

A Twitter user has gone viral after sharing a group of boaters who allegedly harassed his family for flying a rainbow pride flag had their boat then burst into flames.

On Monday, queer Twitter user Cosmic Robbie claimed the group of people hurled abuse at them because they were flying the gay pride flags on Moses Lake in Washington.

Robbie said the boat was “spun circles” and “raced” around theirs while they “shouted gay slurs”. They shared photos of a woman making a rude gesture at their boat.

“Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal,” he wrote.

“And just ONE more tidbit to really drive the karma in there.

“The driver literally s**t his pants and everyone saw when his shorts fell off in the water.”

Robbie went on, “We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were.”

However he claimed the injured group did not even thank their rescuers.

On a more serious note, Robbie added, “I also want to show the fear this event has put into my family.

“To where we literally start filming everyone who even pulls up close to us now; I’m surprised the camera isn’t shaking because my hands definitely were.”

The video of the incident has received millions of views on Twitter and TikTok.

And we’re back at it again! We will not hide our #pride pic.twitter.com/Fp9rbCNVmy — ️‍⚧️ℂ ℝ⭐ (@retro_ushi_) June 1, 2021

Their pride flag is still flying

Cosmic Robbie later posted another video of their boat, once again flying the rainbow flag billowing in the wind with the caption “Happy Pride Wrath Month”.

“And we’re back at it again! We will not hide our #pride,” they wrote.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to local media officers responded to the boat fire. Deputy Kyle Foreman said it was unclear why the boat caught on fire.

He confirmed the occupants, two men and one woman, escaped the blaze.

“They bailed off the boat,” Foreman said.

“One of our patrol boats came out and used its propeller on its motor to fling water onto the burning boat.”

The boat was then towed back to the west shore of Moses Lake.

