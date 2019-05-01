Board member applications open for Brisbane’s 2026 Gay Games bid

Plans to bring the Gay Games to Brisbane in 2026 have moved a step closer with nominations opening for board members to help form the city’s bid.

The Gay Games have been held every four years since 1982 to provide a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTIQ athletes to compete, with all athletes invited to take part.

The event has grown to attract over 10,000 athletes in dozens of sports and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world.

QN Magazine revealed last September a campaign had been launched to bid for the Games in 2026.

Today the organising team have announced they’re seeking board member applications to gather “a diverse group of people with excellent communication skills and experience in management and leadership in the community.”

“A core principle of the Gay Games is inclusion and board member positions are open to all suitable applicants,” the team said.

Nominations are now open until Friday, May 31. The online nominations portal is accessible via the Gay Games Brisbane 2026 Facebook page.

An online ballot will be launched in June to elect the members of the board.

Gay Games are a ‘perfect fit’ for Brisbane

Healthcare worker and athlete Jason Davis is one of the founders of the campaign, and he told QN Magazine the Gay Games would be a perfect fit for Brisbane.

“The Gay Games are all about providing a safe environment for athletes from all over the world to achieve their own personal best. That’s the Australian lifestyle, isn’t it?” he said.

“Many of the [LGBTIQ-inclusive sporting teams] around the city that we’ve approached have come on board, and we want to see more.

“A critical part is linking up with a team of talented professionals to steer this and help build the bid for the Games.

“I don’t want this bid to just tick the boxes and get over the line, I want this bid to wow the selectors.”

Last August, a contingent of Australian athletes travelled to Paris to compete in the 10th Gay Games, many of the athletes for the first time.

The event was last held on our shores in Sydney in 2002, and the next Gay Games will be held in Hong Kong in 2022.

