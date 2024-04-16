Screen

Bluey introduces two lesbian chihuahua mums

Chilli and the kids in Bluey finale The Sign
A supersized season finale of kids TV favourite Bluey has arrived and as well as making Aussies of all ages cry, the new story references a rainbow family for the first time.

Bluey‘s 28-minute season three finale, The Sign, premiered on ABC on Sunday. The tearjerking new episode follows the show’s titular puppy coming to terms with the prospect of her family selling their Brisbane home and moving away. There’s also a wedding going on, with Uncle Rad marrying his girlfriend Frisky.

In one scene in the episode, one of Bluey’s friends, a chihuahua named Pretzel, talks about his pet guinea pig running away and mentions his two mums.

“My mums told me he might come back, but he didn’t,” Pretzel casually says, according to the subtitles.

Shout out to Australian TikToker Margie (below) for catching the reference!

But in the very sad comment section, homophobes weren’t happy, declaring the show “ruined” and “now not for kids”.

“I never knew there were homophobic Bluey fans until I saw this comment section,” one person wrote.

@aussiegirlmargie Bluey The Sign confirmed first LGBTQ+ couple in the show 🏳️‍🌈 #bluey #blueytok #disney #disneytok #momsoftiktok #momlife #lgbtcouples #lgbtq #lesbiancouple #parenthood #parentsbelike ♬ original sound – Aussie Girl Margie

Bluey producer confirms season 4

The hugely successful Australian series, produced and set in Brisbane, follows blue heeler puppy Bluey and her family – father Bandit, mother Chilli and little sister Bingo.

Producer Sam Moor told BBC Radio 4 earlier in the week that Bluey‘s future is “the question on everybody’s lips” right now.

“No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you,” Sam confirmed.

“We have more in store and we are thinking about what would be next.”

On Bluey‘s success, Sam said, “It’s something mums, dads, grandparents and kids can sit down and watch together.

“You can enjoy it on different levels but also for the same reasons. It’s very relatable.

“We’ve had emails from people saying, ‘It’s like you have a camera in my living room.'”

Bluey is streaming on ABC iview.

More on children’s TV:

Mark Trevorrow plays gay koala dad in ABC kids TV series

Peppa Pig featured two lesbian polar bear mums

Arthur’s teacher Mr Ratburn marries partner at big gay rat wedding

Arthur creator slams homophobic backlash against gay rat wedding

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

