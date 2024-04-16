Bluey introduces two lesbian chihuahua mums

A supersized season finale of kids TV favourite Bluey has arrived and as well as making Aussies of all ages cry, the new story references a rainbow family for the first time.

Bluey‘s 28-minute season three finale, The Sign, premiered on ABC on Sunday. The tearjerking new episode follows the show’s titular puppy coming to terms with the prospect of her family selling their Brisbane home and moving away. There’s also a wedding going on, with Uncle Rad marrying his girlfriend Frisky.

In one scene in the episode, one of Bluey’s friends, a chihuahua named Pretzel, talks about his pet guinea pig running away and mentions his two mums.

“My mums told me he might come back, but he didn’t,” Pretzel casually says, according to the subtitles.

But in the very sad comment section, homophobes weren’t happy, declaring the show “ruined” and “now not for kids”.

“I never knew there were homophobic Bluey fans until I saw this comment section,” one person wrote.

Bluey producer confirms season 4

The hugely successful Australian series, produced and set in Brisbane, follows blue heeler puppy Bluey and her family – father Bandit, mother Chilli and little sister Bingo.

Producer Sam Moor told BBC Radio 4 earlier in the week that Bluey‘s future is “the question on everybody’s lips” right now.

“No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you,” Sam confirmed.

“We have more in store and we are thinking about what would be next.”

On Bluey‘s success, Sam said, “It’s something mums, dads, grandparents and kids can sit down and watch together.

“You can enjoy it on different levels but also for the same reasons. It’s very relatable.

“We’ve had emails from people saying, ‘It’s like you have a camera in my living room.'”

Bluey is streaming on ABC iview.

