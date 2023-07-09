Patricia Karvelas breaks open the feud over transgender youth healthcare on FOUR CORNERS. Blocked: The battle over youth gender care. ABC Monday 10 July 2023 at 8:30 pm.

The battle over youth gender care

Monday night, ABC’s FOUR CORNERS takes on the latest culture war. RN Breakfast presenter Patricia Karvelas examines the battle over youth gender care.

The publicity blurb for the show claims that how to care for the increasing number of young people struggling with their gender is the subject of heated global debate.

Gosh! Who knew? But anyway…

“At the heart of that debate is whether medical interventions, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, should be administered to young people.

“The fight is now boiling over in Australia among frontline clinicians and is playing out dramatically at Westmead children’s hospital in Sydney.

“This week on Four Corners, RN Breakfast presenter Patricia Karvelas breaks open the feud over transgender youth healthcare.

“Patricia and the team deftly navigate polarized arguments and interrogate scientific research in a quest for answers about what the best model of care is.

“Along the way, they meet young people who are transitioning and speak to parents desperate to get help for their children who are in distress, as well as clinicians from both sides of the debate who are daring to speak out.

“Four Corners sensitively tackles what has become akin to a culture war.”

Sadly, despite the risks to vulnerable young people, the debate over youth gender care often features dishonest hateful bullshit from people intent on an extreme and hateful agenda. Let’s hope FOUR CORNERS avoids giving them too much oxygen for the sake of television sensationalism. This debate needs facts, not more hateful bigotry.

Blocked reported by Patricia Karvelas goes to air on ABC, Monday 10th July at 8.30 pm.

