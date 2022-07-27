Blanc De Blanc Encore returns to Brisbane Spiegeltent

It’s been over two years since Blanc De Blanc Encore performed in Brisbane, and now the hit show is returning to The Spiegeltent bigger and better than ever.

The show returns this week and promises to deliver a night you won’t forget.

One of the stars, Spencer Craig, sat down to chat with QNews about what we can expect.

Blanc De Blanc Encore returns to The Spiegeltent

The Spiegeltent has always been a captivating performance venue during the annual Brisbane Festival.

Each year, seemingly out of nowhere, the mysterious wooden tent would appear ready to house a night of enticing performances.

One of those was the titillating Blanc De Blanc Encore.

Stepping inside this pop-up venue, guests are treated to the extravagant world of vintage French flair, risqué humour, spectacular aerials, comedy and big dance numbers.

The cast features a stunning array of international performers who bring this night alive.

Hailing from Calgary, Canada is Spencer Craig, one of the award-winning performers in the show who sat down to tell us about what to expect.

“Blanc De Blanc Encore is a high-level french themed cabaret featuring lots of high-level circus from all over the world,” he explains.

Spencer was part of the cast in 2019 but he says this show is a “revamped, updated version.”

A cheeky, sexy night out

Blanc De Blanc may sound a little similar to the famous Cirque De Soleil. In fact, some of the cast used to perform with them, but this show has its own unique edge.

“The show is a little bit more risque than Cirque De Soleil, it’s a lot more adult-themed and more nudity,” said Spencer.

Harnessing the skills of these incredibly talented performers in a more relaxed cabaret atmosphere makes for something more playful and enjoyable.

“You definitely get that high-level technical aspect from the show but it’s a lot more silly and fun and a lot more cheeky.”

And The Spiegeltent is the perfect venue to host this.

“That’s the great thing about The Spiegeltent it’s more enjoyable for both parties, both the performers and the audience.”

“We’re a lot closer to everybody. It’s a lot more intimate and we can kind of get into everybody’s business and perform above and beside people way more than we could in a big tent.”

Blanc De Blanc Encore performances have begun already at The Spiegeltent – Twilight Electric Precinct, Northshore, Hamilton.

To get your tickets head to the Twilight Electric website.

You can watch our full interview with Spencer Craig below.

