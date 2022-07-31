Black Rainbow launches webinar to support LGBTIQ+SB community

Black Rainbow is the national organistaion for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Sistergirl and Brotherboy (LGBTIQ+SB) community.

Black Rainbow is not-for-profit and 100% Indigenous owned and operated.

Recently, Black Rainbow conducted a study on the impact of the pandemic on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQA+SB community.

To commemorate the release of the study, Black Rainbow is launching a series of bi-monthly online professional development courses.

The series, Queeroboree, hopes to equip practitioners to support the mental health and social and emotional wellbeing of the LGBTIQ+SB community.

‘What was the impact on First Nations queer folk?’

Black Rainbow founder Dameyon Bonson said with many of Black Rainbow’s leadership team working in academia, research was the clear next step.

‘We wanted to do some research that will also give us real baseline information into the health and well-being of First Nation queer folks,” he said.

“So we tapped into COVID, what was the impact of a first wave lockdown on the First Nations queer folks?

Dameyon said Black Rainbow believed the research was cutting edge.

He said it would provide greater insight into the challenges facing the First Nations LGBTIQ+SB community.

“I think we’ve got the only study, on First Nations people in general and the impact of lockdown.

“So it is a unique thing for us as queer folk, but also as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. It’s the only study that’s measured the impact of lockdowns on our community.”

Dameyon said the webinar already had 450 people registered, and would also serve as the official launch of the report.

“The response has been really amazing,” he said.

The first webinar, ‘The impact of Covid 19 on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQA+SB community’ is being held on Monday, August 8 from 1pm-2pm AEST.

It is free to register, for more information visit eventsforce.

