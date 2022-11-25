Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta has responded to a viral tweet alleging Marvel digitally removed Namor’s bulge in the Marvel film.

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero saga sequel arrived in cinemas around the world two weeks ago.

Huerta stars as the film’s breakout antagonist Namor, who is the underwater-dwelling king of an ancient civilisation, who revere him as serpent god K’uk’ulkan.

The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped on October 3. The film arrived in cinemas just over a month later.

But one eagle-eyed fan posted online to allege that some CGI trickery was utilised to make the actor’s serpent much less prominent in the finished movie than in the same footage in the trailer.

Twitter user @Belovasoup posted the two screenshots side by side and declared, “GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK.”

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

The tweet went viral and sparked conversation and debate around the discrepancy, including the thought of visual effects artists having to spend “weeks” making the alterations frame by frame.

“Imagine working overtime at 3am and you haven’t seen your family in weeks because you have to airbrush out Namor the Submariner’s bulge frame by frame,” one person tweeted.

“#ReleasethePenisCut,” another demanded.

Black Panther actor responds to bulge-gate

Now the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor himself has been asked about the scandal, laughing it off and clearing things up in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“[Laughs] The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right,” he told the outlet.

“Without [the bulge]! That’s original.

“No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue.

“I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

So what is the truth?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in Australian cinemas now. The first Black Panther movie is also streaming on Disney+.

