Black Lives Matter: Stop Black Deaths In Custody QLD & VIC

The Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) will this Saturday hold Black Lives Matter rallies in Brisbane and Melbourne to protest Australian Black deaths in custody and to show solidarity with the current struggle against the murder of Black people in the USA.

Warning: This article includes the name of an Indigenous person who has died.

WAR posted on their Facebook page about how the death of George Floyd resonated with Black Australians.

“We stand with the uprising in Minneapolis

“We are horrified by the murder of George Floyd. Too many times our own people’s last words have been ‘I can’t breathe’. We heard those words when we saw videos of Eric Garner and David Dungay Jnr’s murders… While the violence of the police and the state is always horrifying, we are not surprised.”

Eric Garner died in 2014 after a New York police officer placed him in a chokehold.

David Dungay Jr died in Long Bay after prison guards restrained him face down.

The 26-year-old Dunghutti man died just three weeks before being due for release on parole.

Independent Aboriginal journalist Amy McGuire recently penned a powerful article detailing Black deaths in custody in Australia.

“We must bear witness to black deaths in our own country.

“Australia is outraged at police brutality in the US, but apathetic to the lives of black people in their own country.”

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter: Stop Black Deaths In Custody Meanjin follows last Saturday’s mass gathering in King George Square. On that occasion, protestors against pandemic restrictions marched through the Brisbane CBD apparently without incurring any arrests or fines.

Councillor Jonathan Sri said this contrasted with the police response to safely distanced protests at Kangaroo Point in recent weeks against the unlawful detention of refugees in a motel prison.

“The inconsistency in Queensland Police enforcement strategies resembled inconsistencies we’ve seen recently in the US, where masked gunmen (who were predominantly white) were allowed to protest freely against the shutdown, whereas when people protested against the murder of George Floyd, police cracked down violently and escalated an ordinary tense situation.”

In the US this week, leaders of 75 LGBTIQ groups signed a letter supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The letter listed some of the recent Black deaths in the US.

“All of these incidents are stark reminders of why we must speak out when hate, violence, and systemic racism claim — too often with impunity — Black Lives.

“The LGBTQ Movement’s work has earned significant victories in expanding the civil rights of LGBTQ people. But what good are civil rights without the freedom to enjoy them?”

Black Lives Matter – Stop Black Deaths In Custody Meanjin (BNE)

Stop Black Deaths in Custody – Justice for George Floyd Melbourne

