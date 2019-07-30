Bizarre reason this model falsely came out as transgender

Model Carissa Pinkston has admitted she falsely claimed to be transgender after she was caught out making transphobic comments.

Pinkston, who has modelled for Marc Jacobs and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line was sacked from her agency, Elite Models, on Monday after a series of transphobic Facebook posts and videos came to light.

But as she addressed the posts on social media she made an unexpected confession.

“I wasn’t ready to come about it yet but today I got fired and I’ve been receiving hate mail and death threats ever since,” she wrote.

“So I’m being forced to tell the truth. I’m Transgender.

“I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my Life as a female ever since.

“It’s been very hard to keep this secret but what I said about Trans-Women is a direct reflection of my inner securities and I have since come to realize that I am a Woman. WE ALL ARE!”

‘I panicked and made things worse’

But other models and friends of Pinkston quickly accused her of lying about being transgender. Later, the model was forced to admit that she’d made the false claim to try and avoid the backlash.

“I apologize for any transphobic remark I’ve ever made towards the Trans community,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

“I panicked and I thought if I came out as Trans that I could somehow make things better for myself but it appears I’ve only made things worse. I’m truly sorry. I’m only 20 and I’m human.

“I make mistakes but I refuse to let them define me. I hope you all can forgive me and move on from this because I’m so much more than this incident and I’m not a coward.”

@SavageXFenty one of your models, carissa pinkston, is lying to her entire following saying that she’s transgender when she is in fact not. she has also made multiple transonic statements on social media’s. pic.twitter.com/MDDUOpiRlG — cec🐝 (@CeceliaJinks) July 23, 2019

What is happening on Instagram with the model Carissa or her IG @/twistpinkston . She is claiming she is trans-woman, but supposedly had transphobic comments in the past? And one of her friends @/ oddfreckles is actually saying she is lying about being trans pic.twitter.com/GigdFklhNI — Kyana (@itsamekyana) July 23, 2019

imagine being a model who got exposed for being a raging transphobe/saying extremely transphobic shit in the past and then resorting to LYING ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER ONLINE FOR CLOUT IN ATTEMPT TO SAVE YOUR CAREER…? i know this person irl and she is SO CISGENDER?? Y’ALL I-? pic.twitter.com/GtB55p8Cr5 — aaron philip (@aaronphilipxo) July 23, 2019

