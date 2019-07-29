Bishop thinks gay people created when pregnant women have anal sex

A religious leader in Cyprus claims homosexuality is transferred to a fetus if the expectant parents “enjoy” anal sex during the mother’s pregnancy.

Church of Cyprus bishop Neophytos Masouras made the bizarre claims while speaking at a primary school last month, Cyprus Mail reported.

“It [homosexuality] is a problem, which is usually transmitted by parents to the child,” the Greek Orthodox leader explained.

“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy, following an unnatural sexual act between the parents.

“To be more clear, anal sex. [Saint Porphyrios] says that when the woman enjoys that, a desire is created. Then, the desire is passed on to the child.”

A clip of the Cyprus bishop’s ridiculous speech was widely mocked online. Cyprus LGBTQIA rights group ACCEPT asked: “How are lesbians created?”

Another queried, “So, father, if the woman does oral, will the child become a dentist?”

“If they use a cucumber during the act, will the child be vegetarian?” someone else asked.

But one person added of the Cyprus bishop’s comments: “The problem is not this ignoramus, the tragic problem is that there are thousands who believe him.”

Saint Porphyrios, who died in 1991, advocated gay people “pray away the gay”.

Cyprus decriminalised homosexuality in 1998. The country legalised same-sex civil unions in 2015 but gay couples can’t adopt children.

Kuwaiti academic blames homosexuality on anal worms

Earlier this year, an anti-gay Kuwaiti “doctor” floated a different theory on the cause of homosexuality.

Academic Dr Mariam Al-Sohel allegedly claimed an “anal worm that feeds on semen” causes homosexuality.

But she also announced the discovery of “therapeutic” anal suppositories which curb homosexual urges.

The suppositories allegedly exterminate sperm-eating anal worms which are responsible for homosexuality. This was according to a purported translation of a TV interview.

She reportedly insisted the suppositories work for both “boys of the third gender as well as the fourth gender, which is butch lesbians.”

Kuwait criminalises homosexuality with prison sentences under its “debauchery” law.

