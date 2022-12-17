Birthdays: Peter Tully, pioneering Mardi Gras artistic director

Peter Tully, attributed by William Yang with ‘inventing’ Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG), was born December 17, 1947. Former lover and longtime best friend David McDiarmid marked his 1992 death with a full-page ‘o-bitch-uary’ in the Sydney Star Observer, deliberately appropriating the homophobic tabloid approach to AIDS deaths at the time. ‘Moody Bitch dies of AIDS’.

As a young man, Petter Tully hit the South East Asian hippy trail with fashion designer Linda Jackson and her partner Fran Moore. He ended up in Paris. After working there for a couple of years, he made his way home via Northern Africa and India.

Peter met artist and activist David McDiarmid on his return to Australia. The pair collaborated with friends who later became iconic Australian designers: Linda Jackson, Clarence Chai and Jenny Kee. Peter Tully’s brightly coloured jewellery fashioned from non-precious materials proved a hit.

He was a 78er, attending the protest now commemorated as the first Sydney Mardi Gras dressed as a Native American. During the second parade in 1979, Peter said to friend Ron Muncaster, “We can do better than this. We’ll dress it up and put on a big show.”

That same year, Peter Tully left for New York on a travel study grant. On his return, he wore ‘urban tribalwear’ of his own design in the 1981 parade, inspired by his travels in Asia and Africa and the vibrant creations he’d seen at New York’s primarily Black and gay Paradise Garage. In 1982, Peter was appointed Mardi Gras artistic director.

“He invented it.”

Peter Tully contributed massively to the transformation of Mardi Gras from a protest march into a cultural event. The SGLMG timeline calls him “a huge influence in the early Mardi Gras with his creative flair, building and shaping the visual spectacle of the Parade.”

Or as William Yang said, “He invented it, because he had such vision.”

Beyond the purely aesthetic, Peter Tully brought wit, satire, irony and camp to the parade. The 1980 parade included just four floats. But in 1983, the event came alive with floats, costumed performing marchers, and giant street puppets.

Peter Tully ended his tenure as SGLMG artistic director in 1986. However, he continued what Sally Gray described at the Australian Dictionary of Biography as a “hybrid creative practice… simultaneously jewellery, sculpture, installation, and gay political statement.”

Peter Tully designed costumes and floats for Brisbane’s Expo ’88, originally intended as a showcase for the Bjelke-Petersen government, but held after the old autocrat’s political demise. Expo ’88 was in retrospect a harbinger of the changes and reforms about to sweep Queensland with queer input beyond anything before seen in the state. Among other notable contributors, out lesbian Monte Punshson and out gay performer and writer Kabul Noonnuccal.

Peter died in Paris at 45 from an AIDS-related illness. David McDiarmid, who would die just three years later, paid tribute with the infamous ‘moody bitch’ obituary, replete with the dark humour that helped so many gay men navigate that sorrowful era.

Find out more about Peter Tully at the Australian Queer Archives.

And check out Peter Tully at Mardi Gras in 1985 and 86.

