Birthday: Matthew Leveson would have been 36 today

Matthew Leveson would have turned 36 today, born December 12, 1986. But Matthew was cruelly taken from his loved ones at the age of just 20, his young life needlessly cut short.

Matthew Leveson’s family reported him missing when he didn’t turn up for work after a night out in Sydney. A few days later, police found his car dumped at a reserve. Because of a hardware store receipt with his boyfriend’s fingerprints on it in the boot, police suspected foul play.

Matthew left ARQ Nightclub at 2 am on September 23, 2007, with his 45-year-old boyfriend Michael Atkins. Just over an hour later he texted a friend.

“Mike’s having a f_cking cry, he is taking me home and won’t let me stay! F_cking c___!”

Another message a minute later: “He needs to f_cking get over himself”.

Mattock and duct tape

Just after midday the same day, CCTV cameras captured Atkins buying a mattock and duct tape from a Bunnings Warehouse. After police charged Atkins with murder in 2008, a Supreme Court jury found him not guilty.

However, in 2016, Gabrielle Upton, the NSW Attorney-General agreed to a ‘no body, no deal’ immunity deal with Atkins. If he led police to Matthew Leveson’s body, he would escape perjury charges. Initial searches using information provided by Atkins proved unsuccessful. However, in 2017, police found remains under a palm which DNA testing proved were Matthew’s. His parents replanted the tree at their home.

At an inquest into Matthew Leveson’s death in 2017, deputy coroner Elaine Truscott said she did accept Michael Atkins as a person of truth.

“Throughout his sworn evidence before the inquest, Mr Atkins has maintained a plethora of lies.

“Ultimately, the lies that Mr Atkins told during the course of his evidence to the inquest, as with other lies he had told to a range of people, including the police, since Matt’s disappearance, give rise to a considerable degree of suspicion that Mr Atkins had some connection with Matt’s death apart from the fact he buried Matt’s body.”

Matthew Leveson. Gone too soon.

