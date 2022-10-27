Birds of a feather: Anti-trans bitchfest at Sultan’s hotel

Anti-trans group IWD Brisbane Meanjin will hold a public meeting on November 12 at the Sultan of Brunei’s Brisbane property, the Royal on the Park Hotel.

IWD Brisbane Meanjin

The Brisbane group holds regular small street protests against trans rights. They held one in the Brisbane CBD today. On November 12, they will host a No Self ID in Qld public meeting at the Sultan of Brunei’s Royal on the Park Hotel in Brisbane. They invite attendance and solicit for donations for the event on their Facebook page.

Of course, they couldn’t hold street protests in Brunei. The autocratic sultan does not allow protest.

Death by stoning

But the sultan is best known for introducing laws that include death by stoning for abortions, adultery, and same-sex sexual acts. Brunei classifies sex between a transgender woman and a man as same-sex. Women committing lesbian acts face a potential penalty of forty lashes.

IWD Brisbane Meanjin frequently speculates about what they say could happen to women and girls as a result of trans rights. But — right now in Brunei — men can legally rape their wives. Bruneian law specifies that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife can not be rape. Unless the bride is under 13 years of age.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchs. He succeeded to the throne of Brunei in 1967 following the abdication of his father. Bolkiah wields full executive authority and the country last held elections in 1962.

In April 2014, the Sultan announced the phased introduction of Sharia law. The 21st-century Bruneian penal code includes death by stoning, severing of limbs, and flogging for ‘crimes’ such as abortions, adultery, and same-sex sexual acts.

In 2019, worldwide protests erupted against the laws. Most protests took place near hotels owned by the Sultan. In Brisbane, speakers addressed a rally in the Botanic Gardens opposite the Royal on the Park Hotel after QNews exposed the Sultan’s ownership.

The protests hit one of the world’s wealthiest men where it hurts — his pocket. The Sultan announced a moratorium on the death penalty and public attention moved elsewhere.

However, the moratorium can be lifted at any time.

Why the Royal on the Park?

Does IWD Brisbane Meanjin support death by stoning?

Or is the organisation unaware of Bolkiah’s ownership? Money from their event will directly benefit the Sultan.

Perhaps they were busy painting anti-trans placards or scrawling graffiti in public toilets during the 2019 protests.

Or does their single-minded focus on transgender people as the greatest modern threat to humankind mean they don’t pay attention to other issues? After all, the Sultan of Brunei is not the only tyrant to share their anti-trans agenda. There’s also Putin in Russia, Bolsanaro in Brazil, and Orbán in Hungary among others.

Perhaps they don’t care, or maybe no other premise would rent out a room for an anti-trans bitchfest.

Maybe it’s just a case of Birds of a Feather.

