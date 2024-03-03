WTF

Birds do it, bees do it, even male humpback whales do it…

male humpback whales
Image: Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano

Haters used to claim gay sex was unnatural – and assert as proof that animals don’t have gay sex. But over 1500 species have now been observed enjoying the delights of gay sex, with the latest being the humpback whale.

The humpback whale is one of the largest animals on earth. It can grow to 17 metres long and weigh up to 40 tonnes.

Popular with whale-watching tours, the species is celebrated for its spectacular breaches. The majestic mammals propel their entire bodies from the ocean and then crash down on the water with a resounding splash. The humpback whale is also a curious animal, often approaching tourist vessels for extended period of times.

But the humpback whale’s sex life has largely escaped scrutiny.

Until now.

In January 2022, two humpback whales approached a boat off the Hawaiian island of Maui and began having sex.

Two professional photographers on the boat photographed the 30-minute session and have now published the photos.

Not only do the photographs document humpback whales mating for the first time, but both animals are male.

The humpback joins the long list of species that prove the naturalness of gay sex.

Gay sex and animals

Same-sex sexual behaviour in animals was much ignored by scientists until the 1990s because of widespread taboos against gay sex. But since then same-sex sexual behaviour has been observed in over 1500 species.

Penguins number amongst the best known. QNews is constantly reporting on the latest celebrity gay penguins. We sometimes wonder ‘are there any straight penguins?’

But other birds are keen to get in on the act too: gay swan couple Billy and Elliott, same-sex albatross courtship, and gay flamingo couple Hudson and Blaze.

In the rest of the animal kingdom, sexual diversity ranges from pansexual tortoises to male lions forming their own gay pride.

Anyway, gay sex is completely natural so everyone please extend a big welcome to the latest and largest members of the club – the majestic humpback whales.

