Bingo Allison is The Church of England’s first non-binary priest

A third-generation priest who grew up in a “strongly religious” household has spoken out about discovering their queerness and embracing their gender identity.

Reverend Bingo Allison is gender-queer and is believed to be the first openly non-binary priest to be ordained in the Church of England.

Raised to believe that being gay was sinful, Bingo took on these same conservative religious beliefs for many years.

“It was a lot harder than I thought having come out to myself to then remain in the closet,” Bingo said in an interview with The Liverpool Echo.

“There were definitely lots of times before when I kind of questioned my identity but growing up in a more conservative form of Christianity meant that it was just so far beyond my imagination.

“I didn’t know any trans people and I think I probably met two gay people in my life. So it was like another planet almost to me. There were a few times when I really questioned things. But because I didn’t really have the vocabulary to describe my experience it just kind of didn’t go anywhere.”

However, Bingo said that the discovery of the term “gender queer” was when “everything clicked”.

Bingo Allison wants to be a “visual” within their community

Now ordained as a vicar and a parent of three, Bingo said they wanted to be a role model for LGBTQIA+ youth.

“I try to get involved in, not just in my religious work but outside it, with the local secular LGBT youth groups,” they said.

“One of the biggest things is just being a visual representation in my community and going into schools, doing assemblies, and making a huge difference in normalising it for children.

“When I’m wearing my collar it lets children know that is okay and that there is a place in church and the outside world for people like me.”

