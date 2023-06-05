Binge denies editing the gay out of drag reno show Trixie Motel

Australian streaming service Binge has set the record straight on accusations they censored gay content in Drag Race star Trixie Mattel’s renovation show Trixie Motel.

In the reality TV series, Trixie Mattel and partner David Silver buy and renovate a run-down motel in Palm Springs, California. The couple and their team remodel the entire complex in Trixie’s drag aesthetic.

The series premiered in the US in June last year, but is now streaming in Australia on the Foxtel-owned Binge.

And in a recent podcast, Trixie Mattel caused Australian outrage over the show. She claimed that over here, Trixie Motel was edited to remove references to her and David’s relationship.

Speaking on Delta Work’s podcast, Very Delta, Trixie claimed, “I just found out Trixie Motel is on a network in Australia where they’ve edited out every reference that David and I are together.

“So, it’s Trixie Motel, but it’s just a couple of guys.

“I’m like, so if you’re going to edit out all the parts where I’m gay, but not edit out the fact that I’m in drag… do you believe people watching this think it’s just some scrappy young girl and her renovation?

“Don’t f___ing buy my show, stream it, put it on your platform if you’re going to edit out parts of me that you don’t like.

“That’s so f___ed up.”

this is so fucked up

we’re actively taking steps backwards pic.twitter.com/WrqnC2al6T — Ina Saboteur (@SleeplssEremite) May 29, 2023

Binge blames Trixie Motel censorship on content partner bungle

But Binge has now responded after furious Trixie Mattel fans took to social media to demand an explanation.

A Binge spokesperson said, “Trixie Motel was acquired and delivered through an international content partner.

“Binge did not edit the series. After we were made aware that the series has been edited, we investigated with our partner who confirmed the wrong file was provided.

“The correct file is on Binge.”

Trixie Motel was acquired and delivered through an international content partner. BINGE did not edit the series. After we were made aware that the series has been edited, we investigated with our partner who confirmed the wrong file was provided. The correct file is on BINGE. — binge_help (@binge_help) May 30, 2023

Sanitised version allegedly created for conservative market

Trixie Motel first aired in the US on the now-defunct streaming service Discovery+.

The show later moved to HBO Max, which is now just named Max, in December.

Mumbrella reported the heavily edited version of the show was intended for a much more conservative territory, not Australia.

Considering how much time Trixie and David spend together in Trixie Motel, what would be left?

