Bindi & Robert Irwin + Lucy Lawless on RPDRDU

Wildlife warriors Bindi & Robert Irwin and a warrior princess Lucy Lawless will features as celebrity guests on Season Two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Bindi and Robert Irwin issued a joint statement calling themselves big fans of the show. And it seems Art Simone’s Bindi impersonation in Season One entertained at least two important viewers.

“How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?! We’re big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone’s hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can’t wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season.”

Lucy Lawless described the Season 2 queens as ‘next level’.

“I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and can’t believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys! Of course, I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!”

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson will all also all return to judging duties in Season Two. Fans will definitely welcome back Rhys Nicholson who became a favourite despite the generally critical reception accorded Season One.

Shot in New Zealand amidst lockdowns and stringent pandemic restrictions, the season proved a disappointment for many. No doubt they’ll look forward to an improved Season Two.

Season Two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premieres on Stan on Saturday, July 30.

Bindi and Bob on Drag Race Down Under! Doors? Opened! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/iMzerzPh6U — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) July 25, 2022

