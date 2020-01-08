Binary Australia slams Olay for beauty vlogger ad

Gender-obsessed lobby group Binary Australia has slammed cosmetics brand Olay for a recent ad featuring a male beauty vlogger.

The campaign features Brisbane social media personality Michael Finch, who was spruiking the brand’s Regenerist Whip cream in a Facebook post.

Binary Australia CEO Kirralie Smith told supporters she’d seen the “radical” and “ridiculous” ad and wasn’t happy about it.

In a post on the Binary website Smith asks, “Will using Olay cause women to grow a beard?”

“It makes you wonder if Olay even know who their customers are,” she wrote.

“Most women do not want to look like a hairy faced, caked-on make-up made up fella.”

Smith said the makeup brand previously targeted middle-aged women “with gorgeous, flawless beauties enjoying life, who appear natural and authentic.”

“Their latest ad strays a long way from their roots, and their customer base,” Smith said.

“Will it be another case of go woke, go broke? Seriously, how many women want to look like a shiny-faced, hairy man?

“It is pretty safe to say this attempt is a serious FAIL when it comes to knowing their audience.”

‘Makeup goals’

Male beauty vloggers selling makeup isn’t radical: US makeup artist James Charles was appointed CoverGirl’s first male ambassador in 2016.

And glamour mogul Jeffree Star makes millions each year from his makeup brand and YouTube channel.

Michael Finch also posts makeup videos to his YouTube channel, where he has over 952,000 subscribers.

And a majority of Finch’s fans on Instagram beg to differ with Kirralie Smith.

“Makeup goals,” one female fan wrote of the ad on the social media star’s Instagram.

“Obsessed with your eyebrows,” another wrote.

Another added, “Beautiful in every way.”

Binary Australia proclaim to “protect children from those who would seek to indoctrinate them with programs designed to promote the LGBTI agenda.”

Last month, Kirralie Smith complained a Sydney drag queen’s festive performance was “corrupting Christmas”.

The group sent information packs to hundreds of schools last August helping parents to “protect” children from “radical transgender indoctrination”.

