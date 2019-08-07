Binary Australia sends schools ‘anti-PC’ kits to fight ‘transgender indoctrination’

Anti-transgender group Binary Australia are sending hundreds of schools information packs for parents to protect children from “radical transgender indoctrination”.

Binary director Kirralie Smith announced the plan to combat “transgender speakers, de-gendering language, pronoun police, explicit sex education programs and inappropriate library books” in schools.

Advertisements

“Barely a day goes by we don’t hear from a parent concerned about what their child is being exposed to at school,” she said.

Smith plans to distribute the packs to 500 P&C groups at New South Wales schools from next week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Smith said the kits advise parents on their “parental rights and how to keep children safe against radical transgender indoctrination”.

The “anti-PC” kits tell parents to ask schools which toilets “trans students use”, where “trans students sleep on camps” and whether “biological males can participate as females” in sport.

“Schools are reluctant to reveal policy, if any, around these issues,” the info pack reads.

“Remember, the school may have been very careful with the wording. Often, indoctrination programs are referred to in politically correct ‘code’ words like ‘anti-bullying’.”

Smith said “radical gender activists” are “forcing many to remain silent as unreasonable and unsafe practices are implemented.”

One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham launched the anti-PC kits

In 2017, landmark Australian study Trans Pathways found that 80% of transgender young people had self-harmed. The study also found 48% of the trans young people had attempted suicide.

Researchers found issues like “peer rejection, bullying, issues with school or university, and a lack of family support” were key factors impacting their mental health.

Kirralie Smith and One Nation’s NSW leader Mark Latham launch Binary’s information packs at the NSW Parliament on Wednesday.

Latham has repeatedly complained of “radical gender theory” in NSW schools. Similarly, he declared them “gender fluidity factories” in his maiden parliementary speech in May.

In January, he claimed school students were switching gender “daily” for “novelty purposes”. He announced a One Nation policy to make legal recognition more difficult for trans people to obtain.

Advertisements

Anti-same-sex marriage lobby group Marriage Alliance rebranded as Binary Australia last November to fight transgender rights.

Binary’s stated goal is to “protect children from those who would seek to indoctrinate them with programs designed to promote the LGBTI agenda.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.