Bilo Rainbow are hosting their second Pride event in Biloela

Pride in the Park 2022 in Biloela. Image: Bilo Rainbow

Biloela in Central Queensland will this weekend host their second annual Pride event, a family-friendly afternoon in the park.

LGBTQIA+ residents formed local group Bilo Rainbow in early 2022 in the Central Queensland town of Biloela. It’s located two hours south of Rockhampton.

Last year, the group hosted their first Pride Picnic in the Park to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Now this Saturday (June 17), the group are back with the Out and About: Bilo Rainbow’s Fun in the Sun event.

Bilo Rainbow founder Gen Dippel said all are welcome to Biloela Lions Park for the low-key afternoon event.

Expect activities in the park including market stalls, lawn games, live busking, and children’s activities in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Biloela artist Gwen Evetts will host a watercolour workshop and Gen herself will read inclusive stories to the young ones.

There’ll also be great market bingo giveaways, including Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper graphic novels.

The folks at the Rabbit Hole Coffee & Cafe are also offering VIP grazing packages for picnickers.

‘It’s important LGBTQIA+ people know they are not alone’

Bilo Rainbow’s Gen Dippel explained she travelled to Gladstone group Rainbow on the Reef’s first Pride event. There, Gen “felt a sense of community and belonging” that was so important to her.

Back home, she wants the community in Biloela – particularly young people – to have that same experience.

“This event is important for the LGBTQIA+ community in Biloela, who often report feeling isolated,” Gen said.

She wants Bilo Rainbow’s events to grow “community connection, create a safe place for LGBTQIA+ people, especially the youth, and promote acceptance and understanding in our community.”

“It’s important LGBTQIA+ people know they are not alone, and feel accepted, feel celebrated and feel like they belong, because we do,” she said.

Out and About: Bilo Rainbow’s Fun in the Sun is this Saturday (June 17) from 11am-2pm at Biloela Lions Park. Keep up to date at Bilo Rainbow’s Facebook page.

