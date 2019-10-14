Billy Porter to play Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother in new film

Actor and fashionista Billy Porter has confirmed he is playing Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother in a new film adaptation.

Rumours of Porter discussing the role with producers first circulated last week.

But according to Deadline, the camp actor himself confirmed he had been cast during a Q&A at the The New Yorker Festival.

The new “Cinderella” will be a musical-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother.

Porter will play Cinderella’s fairy godmother opposite pop star Camilla Cabello as the titular character. Idina Menzel is reportedly in talks to play the evil stepmother.

Sony Pictures will begin shooting on the film in London in February. The studio says it’s a “modern reimagining” of the classic fairy tale.

Comedian and talk show host James Corden is reportedly a producer on the new adaptation.

Last month, Porter proved to Corden he’s more than qualified for the role with a stunning entrance on Corden’s Late Late Show.

Billy Porter wants to challenge constructs of masculinity

In September, Billy Porter won his first Emmy in the lead actor in a drama series last month for playing Pray Tell on Ryan Murphy’s Pose.

Pose follows African-American and Latino LGBTIQ people in the queer ballroom culture scene in 1980’s and 1990’s New York.

The Tony and Grammy Award winner stars on the show as Pray Tell. He’s the flamboyant emcee of the underground “balls”.

Porter also set a frenetic pace at London Fashion Week last month with at least 15 sensational costumes at as many events.

Earlier this year, he told Gay Times he wants to use fashion to redefine the boundaries of what men can wear and how they can behave.

“We have a construct in our society that certain things mean masculine and certain things mean feminine,” he said.

“You can’t cross those boundaries and not be marginalised or ostracised for it, silenced or dismissed for those things.

“I’ve always had an outrageous sense of style and fashion. I have very often been laughed at for the kind of things I wanted to wear.

“[But] I don’t have to adhere to any of these rules and I can go onto these red carpets and play because it doesn’t matter.”

