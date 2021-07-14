Billy Porter stuns as genderless fairy godmother in Cinderella

A sneak peak of the new Cinderella film has dropped providing the first look at a stunning Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.

It was first revealed in late 2019 that Billy Porter would be taking on the iconic role for the upcoming remake.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of the film, being produced by Amazon, ever since.

Although it is just a small preview if the trailer is anything to go by fans will be pleased.

Billy Porter paving the way

Of course this isn’t the first major role for Billy Porter. With a career spanning stage, television and film, Porter is a star that has continued to rise in recent years.

Most notably Billy Porter has starred in the hit series Pose which just recently ended on a high receiving seven Emmy nominations, including one for Billy again.

In 2020 he made history winning an Emmy for his role in Pose, becoming the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama.

Off screen Billy Porter has continued to take the spotlight on the red carpet. Continually turning heads Porter has challenged ideas of masculinity with inspiring outfits that have had the world talking. It was no surprise to many when Billy Porter was chosen for the iconic role of the Fairy Godmother for the upcoming remake.

A role that he would undoubtedly make his own.

Cinderalla 2.0

In the short 30 second preview Porter can be seen in a brief encounter with Cinderella played by Camila Cabello. Cinderella opens the preview with several nods to the direction of the adaptation.

More singing, more sass, more suspense.

This is not going to be your average Cinderella story and we’re not complaining.

Adorned in a stunning orange and gold sequinned dress, in true Billy Porter style, he can be seen talking to a pre makeover Cinderella. Eager to prepare her for her transformation he quips “Do you want to go to that ball?”

It seems clear his character is going to be far from the original Fairy Godmother we know and love. Now known as “The Fab G” this character looks like he’s here to slay.

The remake is also set to star some well known personalities including Nicholas Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pearce Brosnan and Idina Menzel, who expressed her excitement via twitter.

You have to see this! #CinderellaMovie @Camila_Cabello is an absolute star and @theebillyporter the most beautiful fab g. Music rocks. It’s joyous and funny and the stepmother isn’t too bad either. September 3 on @PrimeVideo! 💙 @Cinderella pic.twitter.com/1xZZnkEi1Q — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) June 30, 2021

Cinderella is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2021, by Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the official trailer below.

