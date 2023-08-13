Billy Porter pissed with ‘white, cute, straight’ cover model

Billy Porter remains pissed with a certain ‘white and cute and straight’ male cover model. Along with calling Vogue editor Anna Wintour a bitch, he told the Telegraph that Harry Styles – or his people – are ‘using’ Billy’s community.

“It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way. I call out the gatekeepers.”

Billy then stated Vogue put Harry Styles on the cover in a dress back in 2021 because he’s “white and he’s straight.

“Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you.

“You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

The Pose and Cinderella star said he spoke to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour about the ‘de-gendering of fashion movement’ before she put Styles on the cover, making the British pop star the first man ever on the cover of American Vogue by himself.

“That bitch said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said. Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.”

Billy has spoken before about the 2021 hijacking of a gender and fashion conversation he started.

“I changed the whole game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.

“I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced, and here is why: I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

More Billy Porter:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.