Billy Eichner says Liam Hemsworth almost had a role in ‘Bros’

Bros writer and star Billy Eichner has revealed Liam Hemsworth almost made a funny cameo in the big studio gay rom-com.

The film is finally in Australian cinemas next week, and sees Billy Eichner play 40-something podcaster Bobby Leiber, who meets the dashing commitment-phobic lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) as the pair try and figure out their relationship.

There are some big celebrity cameos throughout Bros and Billy Eichner has told Yahoo! Lifestyle that Aussie Liam Hemsworth was almost among them.

“Liam Hemsworth wanted to do a cameo in the movie and he was supposed to,” Eicher said.

“We had a whole Zoom meeting with him, and he was lovely and charming and funny.

“But then Covid hit again and he couldn’t travel from Australia just to do one scene in Bros unfortunately. But that would have been fun.”

Liam Hemsworth was to feature in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ parody

The actor explained that Liam Hemsworth’s appearance would have been alongside Nick Jonas in a fictional film-within-a-film that Bobby and Aaron see at a cinema.

“In the movie, Luke and I go see a movie called The Treasure Inside, which is a fictional movie about two closeted frontiersman during the California gold rush of 1812.”

He said the fictional film would have been semi-satirical take on “the many movies about tragic, closeted men that we get and in Hollywood, straight actors play them.”

“[Movies like] Brokeback [Mountain] and a million other ones,” he said.

“And we were going to shoot scenes from that movie, and Liam was going to be one of the tragic closeted frontiersman.

“We never ended up shooting those scenes, but at one point we were going to with Liam and Nick Jonas.”

While those cameos didn’t work out, Will & Grace star Debra Messing does make a funny appearance in Bros.

“[Debra Messing] said it was the only time she’s been able to curse on camera, so she had a blast doing it and she’s so funny in the movie,” Eichner said.

‘We didn’t get many joyful movies about being gay’

Billy Eichner said seeing a big-screen gay romantic comedy was important to him and would have been “so impactful” for him when he was younger.

“A lot of the stories that we got were about gay men suffering and being in the closet and sort of about the challenges of being gay,” Eicher

“[They] are all very important stories to tell, but we didn’t get many comedies.

“Joyful movies about being gay, and about being single and gay, and navigating dating and relationships and love, I think it’s really important.”

Bros is in Australian cinemas on October 27.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.