Billie Jean King real life action figure

Toy company FCTRY recently announced the Billie Jean King Action Figure. Tennis player Billie Jean is a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, established by Billie Jean and partner Ilana Kloss, receives a dollar from every sale. The initiative promotes inclusion in the workplace and female leadership.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Billie Jean came out as a lesbian in 1981.

Advertisements

Previously, in 1973, she won the most watched game in tennis history, the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match against male champion Bobby Riggs

Also in 1973, she founded the Women’s Tennis Association.

FCTRY, manufacturers of the action figure said:

“She was never satisfied with just being an incredible athlete.

“Throughout her life, Billie Jean King’s mission has always been the same: to fight injustice and use her voice for good.

“She’s been an inspiration for generations and her never-quit attitude has changed the way women are treated in sports and at work.

“That’s why we’ve turned her into an action figure.”

Billie Jean King Action Figure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Jean King (@billiejeanking) on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

In 2018, Billie Jean called for the renaming of the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne after Court made homophobic comments.

“If I were playing today, I would not play on it. I personally don’t think she should have her name anymore.

“I think it’s really important if you’re going to have your name on anything that you’re hospitable, you’re inclusive, you’re open arms to everyone that comes. It’s a public facility.

“I know it’s not as easy as people think, but I personally don’t think she should have her name anymore.

Advertisements

“I think if you were talking about indigenous people, Jews or any other people, I can’t imagine the public would want somebody to have their name on something.

“Maybe because of our community, the LGBTIQ community, people might feel differently.

“We are all God’s children, so I probably don’t think it’s appropriate to have her name.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.