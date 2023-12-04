‘Wasn’t it obvious?’: Billie Eilish on her low-key coming out

Singer Billie Eilish says her recent casual coming out moment was unintentional after opening up about her attraction to women a few weeks ago.

The pop superstar said she didn’t anticipate sending her queer fans into a spin with the interview she gave to Hollywood mag Variety.

Billie has now said she’d just assumed her sexuality was already “obvious”.

“I didn’t [mean to come out], but I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realise people didn’t know,” she told Variety at the weekend.

“I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

The pop superstar first told Variety in the wide-ranging mid-November interview that she’s attracted to women and has “deep connections” with females in her life.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people, I’m attracted to them for real,” she said.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

After the interview dropped, Billie said she was floored when she saw the huge fan reaction.

She told Variety, “I saw the article was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today’.

“Okay, cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know. But it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

She also added, “I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty!”

‘i’m still scared of them but i think they’re pretty” oh yeah she’s one of us https://t.co/xSCwtMs6OJ — 🦈 (@mostlysleepless) December 3, 2023

