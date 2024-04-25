Billie Eilish on embracing her sexuality: ‘I wanted my face in a vagina’

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish has opened up about her sexuality, talking about the sapphic inspiration behind her latest album.

In the interview, she opened up about her new song Lunch.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish said.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I wanted my face in a vagina.”

However, Billie Eilish also mentioned that she “was never planning on talking about” her sexuality.

Addressing an incident at the end of 2023 when she was asked about it on a red carpet.

“Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet. I like boys and girls. Leave me alone about it, please. Literally who cares,” she wrote about the red carpet interview at the time.

“The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place,” Eilish said.

“Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties.

“I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

“I know everybody’s been thinking this about me for years and years, but I’m only figuring out myself now,” she said.

“And honestly, what I said was funny, because I really was just saying what they’ve all been saying.”

