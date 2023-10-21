Bill Hayden: former Governor-General was lifelong ally

Former Governor General Bill Hayden died today aged 90. Labor’s federal leader before Bob Hawke, Bill Hayden advocated for gay rights from the early 1970s.

In 1970 Tom Hughes, Attorney-General in the Gorton Liberal government, floated the idea of decriminalising gay sex. However, he backed off after protests outside his office and opposition from within his party.

Despite that, prominent Labor figures continued to push for reform. Bill Hayden and Dr Moss Cass took the lead. Labor leader Gough Whitlam lent support, agreeing that “the courts have no place in the bedrooms of the nation.”

William McMahon later deposed John Gorton as Prime Minister and then lost government. Dr Cass, now a minister in the Whitlam government agitated for a vote to defend the rights of gay men. Gough agreed on condition a prominent Liberal joined the cause to ensure the issue remained non-partisan. The notoriously heterosexual former PM John Gorton agreed to move the motion.

Australia’s first vote on gay rights

On 18 October 1973, the Australian House of Representatives passed a motion calling for the repeal of anti-gay laws. Bill Hayden was one of the members who voted for the motion.

Years later, he wrote about the prejudicial treatment of gays he witnessed first in the Navy and then as a young plain-clothes policeman.

He also wrote about the progress on gay rights during his lifetime.

“The sky has not splintered apart, and our community has not degenerated into a Sodom and Gomorrah, as had been gloomily predicted earlier by fervid opponents of homosexual rights.”

Bill Hayden used the article to declare his support for same-sex marriage and call for the introduction of federal anti-discrimination laws. He demanded his own party get some guts and introduce same-sex marriage.

“The times are nowhere near as tolerant of and respectful towards [gay & lesbian people] as would be the case if the community accepted them as fully equal. We allow them a sort of provisional, limited citizenship; freedom on a short leash, as it were.”

Bill Hayden, RIP.

