Bigots attack Rainbow Stairs at Pitt St Uniting Church

Bigots yesterday harassed an elderly parishioner as she painted Rainbow Stairs at the Pitt St Uniting Church in Sydney. They returned later to deface the stairs.

Reverend Josephine Inkpin of Pitt St Uniting posted to Twitter: “We will repaint.”

Earlier today, she posted an image of the repainted stairs.

A video posted to Instagram yesterday by Charlie Bakhos of the Christian Lives Matter Facebook page, showed a person who remained hidden behind their camera harassing an elderly parishioner at Pitt St Uniting.

*Charlie Bakhos always comes with a content warning* Looks like he took issue with the Uniting Church in Sydney painting their steps rainbow for World Pride, confronting a woman about it and later uploading a video of men painting over it during the night. pic.twitter.com/pInlPLwfhZ — sandee (@sunnysandeel) February 25, 2023

“Are you, are you, is this Christian?” the cameraperson asks the elderly lady.

“What are y’all doing here? Is God for this?”

“Absolutely,” the woman replies. “God is for love, for welcome, for hospitality. God is very hospitable towards this.”

The woman eventually stopped painting to defend her faith in the face of increasing vilification.

“You believe God is holy,” said the hidden cameraperson. “You believe he’s got commandments, and do you believe we should obey them? Because God says, if you love me keep my commandments. But love is not at the expense of truth, is it? This is an abomination to God. Do you read the Bible? Do you read your Bible?”

Later, Bakhos posted another video of men defacing the rainbow stairs with buckets of grey paint.

Assessing part of the physical damage from today’s hate assault @PittStUniting & making a temporary replacement for the defaced rainbow. We will repaint! all part of our faith community’s decades of experience standing up for justice @SydWorldPride @UnitingChurchAu @UCA_NSWACT pic.twitter.com/7l0kZmgnVk — Josephine McDonnell Inkpin (@blessedimp) February 25, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.