Biggest crowds ever for Pride in London

London was awash with the colours of the Rainbow Saturday afternoon as some 600 groups marched in London Pride. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to make it the biggest and most diverse Pride in London ever.

Celebrities like Sam Smith and Sir Ian McKellen joined the marchers.

Launching the parade, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the heartbreaking pictures of a lesbian couple attacked on a London bus showed the importance of Pride.

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a video message of support for the parade.

“Pride season is always the highlight of the summer.

“It’s a chance to celebrate the huge contribution that LGBT of all backgrounds make to our national life.”

Leading off the parade, ‘L with the T’ represented London Pride’s answer to last years protest by Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists. TERF protestors lay on the parade route in 2018 and refused to move until allowed to join the parade.

Sam Smith

The singer, who previously came out as non-binary earlier this year, joined the parade in a tie-dyed t-shirt.

Dan Howell

The YouTuber with more than 6.6 million subscribers, whose coming out video received 9.2 million views, carried a sign referencing his coming out video.

Sir Ian McKellen

What would Pride in London be without Sir Ian?

Aussie Aussie Aussie

A contingent of local and visiting Aussies joined the parade marchers.

Kensington25 who posted the pic to Instagram described the group.

“It was an honour to march in this year’s Pride in London parade with this awesome group of people as part of the Australian contingent.

“Some were Aussies visiting London, some were Aussies living in London, some were people who had visited Australia and some had never been.

“Some of us may meet again but others our paths may never never cross another time.

“However for a couple of hours of our lives we teamed up as one and celebrated being proud.”

Regent Street, London

Her Majesty

Diversity

The Muslims LGBTIQ community have had a presence in the parade for over 20 years.

