Biggest crowd ever says goodbye to Sydney gay sauna 357

The team at closed Sydney gay sauna 357 said a record crowd of punters joined them for their final party at 357 Sussex Street in Sydney.

The sauna’s longtime co-owners Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell first opened 357’s doors in Sydney’s CBD in December 2001.

However in late 2022, a development application was lodged to demolish the existing building and replace it with an 18-storey hotel.

Ty and Luke confirmed earlier this year that 357 would close its doors after more than two decades.

Sunday night (May 5) was 357’s very last party, with the gay sauna’s biggest crowd ever saying goodbye to the venue.

Ty and Luke said the queue to get in stretched to the corner of Goulburn and Sussex Streets.

In videos posted to Facebook, the couple thanked their patrons, their staff and numerous supporters on a “very emotional” day.

“The crew that we have had over the years are truly incredible,” Luke said.

“I thank the clients, all of you make this happen. Without you, it doesn’t exist. Our core client base kept us alive.”

Ty said when he started working at gay saunas in his 20s, he found the venues’ heterosexual owners to be “really uncaring of the community”.

“It was just all about the money coming through. That was the only real interest they had, not the community.”

He and Luke wanted 357 to be different, providing a caring, welcoming social environment for people to meet.

“There is nothing more that I would have rather done with my life. It has been a pleasure serving every one of you,” Ty said.

‘We had people try to burn us down’

The couple recalled difficulties with financing and getting 357 approved at the start. The gay sauna first opened in “quite an underworld type of environment,” Ty recalled.

“We had contracts out on us. We had people try to burn us down. Just about everything you can imagine,” he said.

“We were sleeping here every night, protecting the venue because we knew what we were up against.

“Over the years, it’s quietened down and 357 became just a sex-on-premises venue. The whole environment has changed.”

357’s Sauna X moves into Bodyline building

357’s closure comes as 357’s manager Glenn McNamara opened “Sauna X by 357” at 10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst last month.

That’s the former location of the long-running sex-on-premises venue Bodyline. The name has been officially “retired” after over 30 years.

Luke and Ty said they had offered to donate signage and memorabilia from both Bodyline and 357 to Qtopia, Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ museum.

