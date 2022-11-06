Big queer arts lineup as MELT Festival returns to Brisbane Powerhouse

MELT Festival – Brisbane Powerhouse’s unabashed celebration of queer art, artists, allies, icons and ideas – returns this week with two international opening acts.

From global stars, award-winning cabaret and high-energy music club nights to a queer comedy gala, cutting-edge contemporary dance and First Nations art, MELT Festival takes over the Queensland home of contemporary arts and culture from November 10–27.

Local award-winning writer, director and producer Daniel Evans has curated this year’s program. He said it welcomes fresh acts and emerging artists alongside past hits and returning favourites, all while championing both homegrown talent and international headliners.

“The best thing about curating MELT is that there is such an incredible gamut of queer artists in our own backyard,” Evans said.

“Queensland artists are first rate. They are constantly reinvigorating their work, collaborating with new artists and more-often-that-not playing at the razor tip of the cutting-edge of performance.”

Two major international acts are kicking off the Festival for a blockbuster opening weekend: English pop royalty Sophie Ellis-Bextor of Murder on the Dancefloor fame and cult hip-hop artist and Beyoncé collaborator Big Freedia.

Rapper Jesswar performing during MELT Festival’s second weekend

The second weekend of the Festival welcomes new generation rappers Jesswar and JessB.

Since breaking into the local musical landscape in 2017, Fijian Australian rapper Jesswar is excited by the direction the industry is heading.

“I do feel we have a long way to go in terms of representation across the board, but it warms my heart seeing so many new artists coming up and shining,” Jesswar said.

“This is something I dreamt of seeing when I was young and feel it’s so important for the next wave of artists to see.”

Brisbane Powerhouse’s Arts Program Director Brad Spolding is excited for Brisbane audiences to unearth a variety of genres and artform throughout the grand and unique spaces of Brisbane Powerhouse at this year’s MELT.

“In one night, audiences can witness video art from Melbourne-based collective Aphids, live studio practice from local First Nations artist Dylan Mooney, performances across cabaret, dance and theatre to Australian debuts from international music icons like Big Freedia,” Spolding said.

MELT Festival’s star-studded program runs from Thursday, November 10 until November 27. For the full program of MELT events, experiences and tickes, visit meltfestival.com.au

