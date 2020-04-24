Big milestone in construction of Victoria’s Pride Centre

Victoria’s Pride Centre will celebrate an important milestone in its construction next week.

Work on the 6,000 square metre Pride Centre in St Kilda is still underway. When it opens, it will be the second-largest Pride Centre in the world.

Advertisements

Next Tuesday, the Pride Centre will hold a “topping out” ceremony at the site. No, it’s not sexual, it’s a construction term meaning the completion of the external structure of a building.

For the event, Pride Centre chairperson Jude Munro and Richard Hansen of construction company Hansen Yuncken will be onsite. During the ceremony they’ll plant the first tree on the Centre’s rooftop.

“Having this vibrant community hub nearing completion is giving us hope for the future and presenting something to look forward to during these times of challenge,” Munro said.

When it’s finished, Victoria’s Pride Centre will become a hub and permanent home for 10 Victorian LGBTIQ organisations. The Centre will give visitors access to technology, learning resources, health and social services, and social opportunities.

Earlier this week, the Pride Centre team explained, “The structure of the building is taking shape with the concrete slab for the rooftop complete and precast panels now in place.

“The concrete pour on the rooftop core was completed on Monday morning. Scaffolding throughout the building is starting to be removed which is opening up space and allowing closer views of the archways on the Ground Floor.

“The portico works are commencing shortly in tandem with works beginning on the internal services.”

The Pride Centre’s “topping out” ceremony will livestream on the Centre’s Facebook page next Tuesday (April 28) from 9:45 am.

Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives get the keys to the Pride Centre

Earlier this week, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives received a key to the Centre, becoming the newest official tenant.

When the centre is completed, ALGA will have room to store their extensive collections and allow easier access and exhibitions.

“We are excited to be moving to the Victorian Pride Centre to further provide our communities with a place to engage with and celebrate our very queer histories,” ALGA’s Angela Bailey said.

Advertisements

Victorian Pride Centre chair Jude Munro said ALGA was doing vital work for Australia’s LGBTIQ community.

“ALGA has been around for 42 years now, collecting and compiling Australia’s LGBTIQ history and exhibiting it. [ALGA] educates our community about where we’ve come from,” Munro said.

“This is such crucial work. In the space of time that ALGA has procured our community’s history, we’ve seen much hard work and progress which could have easily been forgotten.”

The other organisations set to move into the new Pride Centre include Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, JOY 94.9, Minus18, Transgender Victoria, and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.