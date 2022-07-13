Big lineup for regional NSW pride festival Coastal Twist

New South Wales’ Central Coast will fly the rainbow flag again with the long-awaited return of the Coastal Twist LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival.

The Coastal Twist Festival has had a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. But Coastal Twist is returning from September 29 to October 3, with a week of arts, culture, events and entertainment.

The regional NSW festival’s unique beach and bush experience is less than 90 minutes from Sydney, in Umina Beach, Woy Woy and Ettalong Beach.

“Celebrating diversity in a regional area is so important for the ongoing visibility, morale and growth in our region and communities,” festival director Glitta Supernova said.

“We’re absolutely delighted to see things open again, people out and about and the Coastal Twist Festival returning.

“It’s time to have fun and celebrate. We want to encourage all our neighbours to come visit, and #supportlocal. Regional New South Wales needs this as much as you do, so our festival is a win-win for the Central Coast community.”

Electronic music duo Electric Fields (below) will travel to the Central Coast for first time to headline the Coastal Twist Festival.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Etcetera Etcetera will also take to the Coastal Twist stage.

Big festival highlights are The Love Club Cabaret and the Futurismo Dance Party at the Naughty Noodle Fun Haus; the Halloqween teen dance party; and the Thursgay Social Club at Hotel Gosford.

For those over 55, the Foxy Silvers social club will give elders opportunities for friendship and community connections on September 28.

Performer Khandi will take Ettalong Diggers by storm as host of Drag Bingo on September 29.

From September 28 right through the festival, Coastal Twist will also spotlight visual artists at the Art Exhibition.

On Saturday, October 1, everyone is welcome to the free beach party at Umina Beach.

Coastal Twist Festival’s main event is Coastie Carnie Fair Day

But the festival’s beating heart and centerpiece event is the Coastie Carnie Fair Day on public holiday Monday, October 3.

Everyone’s invited to the Coastal Twist Festival’s all-day rainbow celebration at the Peninsula Recreation Precinct on Umina Beach.

The festival’s inaugural Fair Day was a big success with over 6,500 locals, visitors, families and friends gathered for an inclusive, all-ages outdoor celebration.

Organisers say the October 2022 return will be even bigger and better, with entertainment and activities all day.

Coastal Twist Festival operations director Juan Iocco said the event is finally returning after “such a challenging” few years.

“The festival programming is going to represent the beautiful diversity and intersectionality of the rainbow community,” Iocco said.

“We are so eager to celebrate as people from all walks of life and have fun together again.”

For the full Coastal Twist 2022 program and more information visit coastaltwist.org.au

