Big Gay Day: Walk the rainbow brick road to the Wickham of Oz

Calling all Friends of Dorothy… Brisbane LGBTQIA+ pub The Wickham has confirmed the date and very camp theme of its Big Gay Day street party.

After the annual party was held much later in the year in 2023, The Wickham has confirmed Big Gay Day will return on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The huge pride street party takes over the pub and neighbouring streets in Fortitude Valley with an all-day lineup of entertainment. Each year, Big Gay Day raises money for local LGBTQIA+ charities.

The team have confirmed that 2024’s Big Gay Day theme is The Wickham of Oz.

“A tornado of technicolour proportions will hit Fortitude Valley,” they told us.

“Follow the rainbow brick road to the land of Wick and you’ll discover there’s no place like Big Gay Day.”

Big Gay Day’s lineup of artists set for the Emerald stage in May will also be announced next week.

“Grab your best Judy’s, click your heels three times, and head under the rainbow for one incredible party.”

Walk the rainbow brick road to the Wickham

The Wickham had a big year in 2023, following the long-running Fortitude Valley pub’s multi-million dollar glow-up in the first half of the year.

The venue reopened its doors last March after extensive renovations. The major revamp included a transformed beer garden and revitalised indoor social spaces.

In April, Brisbane City Council installed a huge rainbow crossing on Alden Street outside the pub.

The painted Progress Pride flag design stretches across the width of the alongside the inner-city venue and greets punters on their way into Big Gay Day.

