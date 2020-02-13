Big Gay Day 2020: Melanie C ft. Sink The Pink

Brisbane’s Big Gay Day returns to the Wickham Hotel for its 20th instalment, Sunday 8th March 2020 with an incredible coup — Melanie C ft. Sink The Pink. Of course, there’s more featured musical acts, drag extravaganzas and rainbow love all around in support of local LGBTQIA+ charities.

Established in 2000 as a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and as a vital fundraiser for community charities, Big Gay Day evolved to one of Brisbane’s biggest street parties. The event now closes down an inner-city street to drop in an epic main stage. Big Gay Day brings an incredible line up of local, national & international LGBTQIA+ entertainers to Brisbane.

Big Gay Day 2019 saw over 2,800 people through the doors at the Wickham Hotel with $40k raised for LGBTQIA+ charities including The Queensland Aids Council, Brisbane Pride, and Open Doors Youth Service.

Melanie C ft. Sink The Pink

Melanie C needs no introduction. As a member of the Spice Girls, she is part of the best-selling girl group of all time. She describes her collaboration with Sink The Pink as a “dream come true for me! I’m going on tour with Sink the Pink, the most inclusive, fun and fabulous club night in London and we’re taking their best drag queens round the world, for a truly special show. I can’t wait!”

Sink The Pink said, “We have created some of the most memorable moments in our history with [Melanie]… It’s not every day a bunch of drag queens get to step out and tour the world with a Spice Girl. This tour shows how committed Melanie is to her LGBTQ fans. We are frankly shitting sequins we are so excited. World, here we come!”

Other announced acts include Electric Fields, Cry Club, The Regime and Being Jane Lane. PLUS, Big Gay Day promises more acts dropping soon.

Big Gay Day 2020 promises to be the biggest gayest Big Gay Day ever.

First release tickets are sold out already but the second release are on sale now.

