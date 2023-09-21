Bi Visibility Day 2023: Find Events and Celebrations Near You

Bi Visibility Day has been celebrated on 23 September since 1999, advocating for bi+ awareness and challenging bisexual erasure.

Bi Visibility Day is an opportunity to celebrate diverse bi+ identities and listen to the voices of bi+ people.

What is bisexuality?

A person might identify as bisexual if they are attracted to more than one gender and/or they have had intimate experiences with more than one gender and/or they identify as bisexual.

What does bi+ mean?

Bi+ is a collective identifier or umbrella term that refers to people who self-identify as any of the many labels used by people whose multi-gender attraction (MGA) forms part of their identity. These labels include bisexual, pansexual, queer, fluid, polysexual, omnisexual, and others.

Where to celebrate Bi Visibility Day

For bi+ people looking to celebrate this weekend, there are a number of events throughout Australia.

The Bi Collective has a range of events (both in person and virtually) as part of their Stand Bi Us Forum. For more information, visit their website.

Additionally, the Bi Visibility Day website collates a list of events and happenings across Australia and internationally for bi+ people to attend. Visit their website to learn more.

For members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, Bi Visibility Day is an important reminder that bi+ people are valid and valued members of our rainbow community.

The Bisexual Manifesto serves as a reminder of the erasure that bi+ people continue to experience.

The Bisexual Manifesto

We are tired of being analyzed, defined and represented by people other than ourselves – or, worse yet, not considered at all.

We are frustrated by the imposed isolation and invisibility that comes from being told or expected to choose either a homosexual or heterosexual identity.

Monosexuality is a heterosexist dictate used to oppress homosexuals and to negate the validity of bisexuality.

Bisexuality is a whole, fluid identity.

Do not assume that bisexuality is binary or dougamous in nature, that we must have “two” sides or that we MUST be involved simultaneously with both genders to be fulfilled human beings. In fact, don’t assume that there are only two genders.

Do not mistake our fluidity for confusion, irresponsibility, or an inability to commit.

Do not equate promiscuity, infidelity, or unsafe sexual behavior with bisexuality. Those are human traits that cross ALL sexual orientations.

Nothing should be assumed about anyone’s sexuality—including your own.

We are angered by those who refuse to accept our existence; our issues; our contributions; our alliances; our voice.

It is time for the bisexual voice to be heard.

as printed in Anything That Moves: Beyond the Myths of Bisexuality (1990) The Bay Area Bisexual Network.

