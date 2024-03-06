Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF) will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. BGF is Australia’s longest-running charity committed to supporting people living with HIV.

Who was Bobby Goldsmith?

Bobby was born on 8 March 1946. He was very well known in the Sydney queer scene, through partying on Oxford St. He was also one of the original 78ers.

Bobby was diagnosed with LAV (later renamed HIV) in 1983 and his health rapidly declined.

His death less than two years later became a symbolic moment in the HIV epidemic for the Sydney community.

On 11 September 1984, a trust deed was set up establishing the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation. This was made up of a team of people that personally knew and cared for Bobby in the months leading up to his death.

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

BGF continues to be one of the most impactful foundations fighting HIV in Australia. While HIV treatment has come a long way since the 80s, the need for support remains. Every week sees more people from diverse backgrounds walk through the organisation’s doors.

“Our unwavering support for those impacted by the effects of HIV ensures that no one in our community has to face HIV alone.”

– BGF CEO Nick Lawson

In celebration and recognition of their 40th anniversary, the organisation is excited to announce a full calendar of events and activities throughout 2024.

Events

7 April: Bake Off!

Held at the Imperial Hotel, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s famous baking event.

16 May: The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation 40th Anniversary

This event at Universal is a time to reflect, remember and celebrate all that BGF has achieved over the last 40 years.

4 July: BGF Trivia

Test your general knowledge at Paddo RSL in this hilarious evening of trivia.

22 August: Movie Night

Join the BGF community for a night at the movies. Sit back, relax and enjoy the silver screen. Venue TBA.

12 October: Parramatta Pride Picnic

With BGF now working with communities across Western Sydney, Parramatta Pride is the perfect place to connect with a visit to the BGF stall.

18 October: The Red Ball Gala

The event of the season! The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation annual gala will paint the Sydney Town Hall red. Get your friends and chosen family together and join BGF for the best party of the year.

30 November: BGF Triva

Here’s your chance to settle a score or beat that team all while raising funds for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation World AIDS Day Appeal at The Imperial Hotel.

For more information and for tickets go to www.bgf.org.au/events

Read More

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.