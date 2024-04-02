BGF Bake Off returns this Sunday

Bake Off is back after a seven year hiatus to raise funds for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

One of LGBTQIA+ Sydney’s signature events returns this Sunday, April 7, from 2pm to 5pm at The Imperial in Erskineville after a seven year hiatus!

Bake Off was run as a fundraiser for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF) for thirty years and the event is coming back as part of Australia’s oldest HIV charity’s 40th anniversary year of celebrations in 2024.

“If you’re a keen baker, a whiz in the kitchen or you just love cake, then we invite you to submit your most outstanding cake creation,” organisers say.

“There are multiple categories so whether you’re baking something spectacular, hoping to eat a delicious treat or just coming along for the ride, BGF invites you to a day of high camp cooking, drag queens and disco.”

This year’s categories include best decorated, best cupcake, best fete baking, best professional, best tart or pie, best tasting cake and worst cake!

Each category is open to interpretation so let your imagination run wild across all seven categories!

Tickets for the event are $20 and there is an entry fee of $10 for each cake entered in the competition.

For more information and for tickets go to www.shoutforgood.com/event-ticketings/BakeOff2024

In 2024, BGF continues to be one of the most impactful foundations fighting HIV in Australia. While HIV treatment has come a long way since the 80s, the need for support remains.

