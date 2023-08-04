Beyoncé honours gay man murdered in suspected hate crime

Beyoncé has honoured a 28-year-old gay Black man who was voguing to Renaissance before he was fatally stabbed at a New York petrol station.

O’Shae Sibley was a professional dancer and choreographer based in New York. The 28-year-old had stopped at the Brooklyn service station with friends. Outside the car, the man was dancing to Beyoncé, playing from the car speakers.

CCTV caught the horrifying moment a group of men approached O’Shae and harassed him. Witnesses said the attackers hurled slurs at him and demanded he stop dancing.

During the confrontation, one of the men stabbed O’Shae. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police are investigating the fatal attack as a hate crime. O’Shae’s stabbing death last weekend has outraged the LGBTQIA+ community and people around the world.

Beyoncé, who was touring in New York at the time of O’Shae’s murder, honoured the gay man with a simple tribute.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” Beyoncé said in an opening message on her official website.

‘They murdered him because he’s gay’

Friends, colleagues and politicians alike have expressed shocked at the suspected hate attack.

Otis Pena, a friend of Sibley’s who said he witnessed the stabbing, shared a heartbreaking Facebook Live about his death.

“They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Pena said in the video.

“His name was O’Shae, and you all killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me.”

LGBTQIA+ advocates warn of a horrifying surge in in anti-gay activity. GLAAD’s Tony Morrison told NBC violence against queer people is on the rise.

“This young man’s death is horrific and really just shows the state of being an LGBTQ person in America today,” he said.

“We’ve seen harassment, vandalism, and it’s now manifesting in physical harm – in this case death.”

