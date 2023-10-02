Beyoncé drops trailer for Renaissance Tour film

Entertainment

Beyoncé drops trailer for Renaissance World Tour film
Beyoncé has wrapped her 2023 Renaissance World Tour without a visit to Australia, but we’ll all soon be able to experience the show on the big screen.

The singer has unveiled a full trailer for a forthcoming concert film based on the blockbuster tour.

The film’s full title is Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, and its opening in select US theatres on December 1.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she says in the trailer over a montage of clips.

“My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

Just last week, Taylor Swift surprised her Australian fans by confirming they’d see her concert film the same day as the US.

Fingers crossed Beyoncé does the same for Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

US publication Variety earlier reported that Beyoncé’s film would incorporate “the Renaissance World Tour, the long-awaited videos shot for the visual album Renaissance and a docu-style account of recording the album and conceiving the tour.”

The film’s official synopsis states, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

“Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance era was a love letter to LGBTQIA+ culture

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour was first solo tour since 2016’s Formation Tour, but the lack of Australian dates left local fans devastated.

Her Renaissance album and concerts were a love letter from the singer to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Beyoncé celebrated queer Black performers, with house music and ballroom culture featuring heavily. In the album’s dedication, she Beyoncé thanked her uncle Jonny, a gay man.

“He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture. To all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

