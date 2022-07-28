Beyoncé dedicates album Renaissance to late gay uncle

To the delight of the Bey Hive, Beyoncé has dropped her seventh solo album, Renaissance.

The album marks Queen B’s first album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Prior to the album’s launch, Beyoncé confirmed that the album is dedicated to her family, particularly her late gay uncle Johnny.

Johnny was Tina Knowles’ nephew, but Beyoncé and her sister Solange referred to him as uncle.

In her statement, Beyoncé spoke of the inspiration behind Renaissance and confirmed that the album is only the first of a three-part project.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny,” she wrote.

“He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.

“Thank you to all the pioneers who originate culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long.”

‘LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights’

Beyoncé has previously spoken about her Uncle Johnny, who tragically lost his battle with AIDS, when she and Jay-Z were honoured with the GLAAD Vanguard Award for allyship in 2019.

“He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting,” she said at the time.

“Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.

“I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights.”

Alongside Tina Knowles, Uncle Johnny also played a key role in some of Destiny’s Child’s iconic looks.

“When we were starting out with Destiny’s Child, high-end labels, they didn’t really want to dress four black country curvy girls, and we couldn’t afford designer dresses or couture,” Beyoncé said the 2016 CFDA Awards.

“My mother, and my Uncle Johnny, God bless his soul, designed all of our first costumes and made each piece by hand, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.