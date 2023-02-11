WTF

Beware the Twink Reaper kiddos: Twink Death is real

Destiny Rogers
twink reaper twink death

Before & After pics substantiating Twink Death have gone viral on Twitter as jaded users warn that the Twink Reaper is on the prowl.

We all get older. Forever Twink is not a thing. Twink Death is real and the Twink Reaper eventually thickens waists, thins hair and defies the skill of the most dedicated cosmetic injector.

There is only one thing to do about aging.

LIE!

Lie like George Santos when he made the Gettysburg address.

Or his brave speech after carrying 57 people to safety down 483 flights of stairs at the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

Just lie. We all have friends in the running for World’s Oldest Twink. And take it from a boomer. I once stayed 37 for two decades.

The Twink Reaper on Twitter

Twink Death began trending after @thenorthmens posted Before & After pics of Leonardo DiCaprio’s nineties twinkiness.

The viral trend saw pics of everyone from Joe Biden to Anthony Albanese and even Bob Katter😱. There are some sick puppies on Twitter🙄.

Personal Before & Afters

And then, people started posting their own Before & Afters.

The photos reveal a wonderful truth. There is Life after Twink. The folks in the Before & Afters look perfectly fine, growing into the age they are and happy in their own skin.

Try it. You don’t actually have a choice.

Also: The world’s funniest logo f-ups.

NYE Fireworks cancelled over wanking walrus.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

prince harry duke of sussex lovely peachy bum harry's virginity
Harry’s virginity: lovely peachy bum & ‘above average’ 🍆
The world’s funniest logo f-ups
wanking walrus nye fireworks
NYE Fireworks cancelled over wanking walrus
vintage ads gayer
Vintage ads to make your day a little gayer
vibrating anal beads chess
Spare me! Chess world abuzz with vibrating anal beads
Tudge honourable alan tudge
Getting to know the Honourable Alan Tudge MP