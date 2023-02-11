Beware the Twink Reaper kiddos: Twink Death is real

Before & After pics substantiating Twink Death have gone viral on Twitter as jaded users warn that the Twink Reaper is on the prowl.

We all get older. Forever Twink is not a thing. Twink Death is real and the Twink Reaper eventually thickens waists, thins hair and defies the skill of the most dedicated cosmetic injector.

There is only one thing to do about aging.

LIE!

Lie like George Santos when he made the Gettysburg address.

Or his brave speech after carrying 57 people to safety down 483 flights of stairs at the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

Just lie. We all have friends in the running for World’s Oldest Twink. And take it from a boomer. I once stayed 37 for two decades.

The Twink Reaper on Twitter

Twink Death began trending after @thenorthmens posted Before & After pics of Leonardo DiCaprio’s nineties twinkiness.

twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/W30PCYmezB — levi (@thenorthmens) February 6, 2023

The viral trend saw pics of everyone from Joe Biden to Anthony Albanese and even Bob Katter😱. There are some sick puppies on Twitter🙄.

Twink death is terrifying pic.twitter.com/Ojd8g3F3Kx — Spargles 🇦🇺 (@spargles) February 11, 2023

Personal Before & Afters

And then, people started posting their own Before & Afters.

The photos reveal a wonderful truth. There is Life after Twink. The folks in the Before & Afters look perfectly fine, growing into the age they are and happy in their own skin.

Try it. You don’t actually have a choice.

Instead of calling it twink death, why not call it Bear Renaissance? pic.twitter.com/0mksdIx0Zw — Nam Kyung-jin’s Bunso (@beardednerdbear) February 10, 2023

