Betty Who headlines White House Pride

US President Joe Biden hosted the largest-ever White House PRIDE celebrations earlier today Australian time with Aussie singer Betty Who as the star performer.

“We’re gathered here today to honour the extraordinary courage and contribution of the LGBTQ community. To celebrate their legacy and their progress. We welcome to the largest-ever PRIDE month celebration held at the White House but just the beginning.

“For all the progress we’ve made, we know real change, real challenges remain.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon for being gay something is very wrong in America…

“Today, I want to send a message to the entire community, especially to transgender children.

“You are loved, you are heard, you’re understood and you belong.”

Betty Who posted to Instagram about the pride and joy she felt to perform at the event.

“What an honour it is, how proud I am to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. How special today’s event was and how grateful I am to @potus, @drbiden and the amazing White House staff for hosting us.

“Queer joy spouting everywhere!!! Very grateful for this incredible experience.”

The Aussie singer moved to the US in 2007. The self-described ‘queer bisexual woman’ married photographer Zac Cassar in 2020.

Happening Now: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host a Pride Celebration with Betty Who on the South Lawn. https://t.co/pBEGPrj6CG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 10, 2023

I never would have thought I would see ⁦@BettyWho⁩ sing one of my favorite songs in front of ⁦@POTUS⁩ at #pride, but – just like that – today it happened 🌈 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eUCvCAuAyI — Tyson Barker (@tysonbarker) June 10, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

