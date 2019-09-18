Best Thai cuisine outside of Thailand: Mekhong Brisbane

The Mekong river, one of the world’s major waterways, runs between Laos and Esan, the north-eastern region of Thailand.

Esan cuisine with its focus on fresh produce and local favourite sticky rice reflects the importance of agriculture in the region.

It’s the traditional recipes of Esan that inspire the remarkable dishes at New Farm’s Mekhong Brisbane.

As a child, Joe from Mekhong spent his school holidays visiting his grandmother in Esan.

Therefore, when he and Deon opened Mekhong Brisbane in 2018, Joe crafted the Esan-inspired dishes from his grandmother’s recipes.

Those updated generational recipes prove consistently popular. Indeed, diners regularly laud the menu as the best Thai they’ve tasted outside of Thailand.

Mekhong Thai is located on Brunswick St near the New Farm Cinemas.

The clean modern décor reflects the colours of the mighty Mekong itself with a warm and welcoming ambience.

There are a lot of regular diners at the Mekhong. Regulars say that’s because of the ambience and the friendly welcome extended to all comers by Joe, Deon and the team.

Authentic Thai taste and contemporary style

“Mekhong Sensation” is the new special menu for the season created in house with heart and passion. Joe and Deon want to, above all, introduce customers to the Mekhong experience.

In other words – to creative Thai food inspired by authentic Thai taste and contemporary style.

The Thai dishes on offer are incredibly unique and creative and ones you probably can’t find anywhere else which include Thai-style Rice Balls, Chicken Salad, Daddy’s Kua beef curry, AND SILKWORMS.

Not to mention the amazing desserts: try the Pandan sticky rice with coconut cream and ice cream — now there is a dessert to die for.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are all available.

Mekhong Thai

702 Brunswick St. New Farm

Open till 10.30pm on Friday & Saturday

Open 5.30pm-10pm Sunday – Thursday

Visit the website to dine in, take away or order a delivery.

