Bent Burlesque to get ‘Fugly’ during Sydney WorldPride

In a world that’s way too fixated on pretty, Bent Burlesque says it’s time to get your Fugly on.

Bent Burlesque is celebrating a decade of heating up stages across the country to honour Australian queer burlesque history. The ringleader of Bent Burlesque is showgirl Imogen Kelly, Australia’s “Queen of Burlesque”.

Hailing from Sydney’s underground queer arts scene in the early nineties, Imogen has headlined all over the world throughout her career, championing women’s rights and queer visibility through her art.

On February 18, the fierce cast of Bent Burlesque – Fugly are promising to blow Sydney WorldPride audiences away with “twisted tease, erratic erotica and grotesque burlesque” at The Vanguard in Newtown.

“We are celebrating with a carnal carnival of all-Australian queerness,” Imogen explains.

“Grotesque burlesque at its most sexy, most wild, most glamorous and most fugly fun.

“Fugly undresses, if not disembowels, beauty, sexuality, gender redefining the meaning of gorgeous for now. Fugly is set to challenge beauty norms and behavioural conventions to show humanity in all of its full glory.”

Rude, crude and partly nude

Fugly is an alternative, subversive and wild one-hour ride of raunch, celebrating sexuality and individuality.

Imogen says the show will redefine perceptions of beauty and glamour with an amazing lineup of performers from all over Australia.

Joining her on stage is Ruby Slippers (Vic), Lucy Lovegun (WA), Kitty Litteur (WA) and guests Aaron Manhattan (NSW), Ben Palumbo (NSW), Sheba Williams (Venus) and Lucille Spielfuchs (Berlin).

But a word of warning: Fugly is rude, crude and parts of the stars will be nude.

If you love pretty burlesque, this might not be your show. If you love parody and satire of the heteronormative world, the folks at Bent Burlesque are your people.

Bent Burlesque’s Fugly is at The Vanguard in Newtown on February 18 as part of Sydney WorldPride’s Pride Amplified. Tickets are on sale now.

Also catch Fugly at the Adelaide Fringe Festival from March 16-19 at the Empire Spiegeltent, Wonderland Spiegel Hub. Tickets are on sale now.

