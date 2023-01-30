Benjamin Law isn’t worried about a ‘villain edit’ on Survivor

Author and broadcaster Benjamin Law says he believes his “edit” on Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains could go either way.

Benjamin is joining the Heroes tribe on the new season of the Australian reality TV series. The new Australian Survivor filmed in Samoa and starts on Channel 10 tonight (January 30).

Speaking to the TV Reload podcast, the gay creator of The Family Law on SBS explained that this new stint in front of the camera is “karma”.

“When the show broadcasts [tonight] that’ll be the first time any of us have seen it,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure all of us will have moments of, ‘Oh my god, let the earth swallow me whole right now.’ The cringing that we’re about to experience might be the ultimate endurance test.

“It might be karma coming back to me because I’m a TV screenwriter and executive producer. I work in the media.

“But the actors are the last ones to see their performance, and I’ve always felt terribly about that.

“The Survivor crew make year after year of amazing reality TV. They know what they’re doing. We’re here to give them good material.”

Benjamin continued, “Whatever edit I get… there’s a very easy path for them to give me a villain edit.

“There’s a very easy path for them to give me a heroic edit. Or an embarassing edit or a hilarious edit.

“During filming I was in the back of mind thinking, ‘That is so unhinged what just happened, but that’ll be great TV and I hope they use it.’

“I’m not naïve and not relaxed either but I’m looking forward to what they’ve done with so much material.

“Even though this is Heroes vs Villains, we’re going to see heroes doing villainous acts. We’ll see people from the Villains tribe being absolutely heroic.”

‘Not much difference between Survivor and parliament’

Benjamin Law has been a critic of reality TV in the past but is a Survivor superfan and saws the show is the “cream of the crop”.

“Within the reality realm, there’s stuff that’s arguably a bit mindless. It’s light and you don’t have to think too hard,” he said.

“But I also think there are reality shows that tell us about the world that we live in. Survivor is an obvious example.

“There’s not that much difference between Australian Survivor and Australian Parliament. They’re just wearing suits and ties.”

Benjamin Law recalled producers weren’t sure at first if his offer to put himself forward for the show was serious.

“I was actually having conversations about possibly being on another reality TV show,” he said.

“And I was like, ‘Look, that’s not really up my alley. I respect that show, but not quite for me. But hey, if Australian Survivors on the table’, I said, jokingly, ‘Uh, get them to give me a call sometime.’

“And I think word got out and people thought the idea was either so delicious or ridiculous or both.

“Eventually I did get a call and they said, ‘Hey, are you serious? Because we might be able to make something happen.’

“And then I went through the whole interview and vetting process that everyone goes through.

“It all became official and I loved that I was able to do it, first season back [in Samoa] in a tropical paradise.”

Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains is on Channel 10 and 10play from tonight (January 30).

