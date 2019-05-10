Benjamin Law and Georgie Stone to speak at special LGBTIQ event in Toowoomba

Author Benjamin Law and trans youth advocate Georgie Stone will be special guests at an upcoming event in Toowoomba to benefit the LGBTIQ community in the region.

Rainbow Connections will be a free one-day event promoting regional action on LGBTIQ+ issues, and organisers say it has been designed to help bridge the gap in the local community.

The event is hosted by counselling organisation Lifeline Darling Downs and will be held at the Empire Theatre in the Armitage Centre on Neil Street in Toowoomba on May 18.

Benajmin Law is a Queensland-born author and creator of SBS series The Family Law, while Georgie Stone the 2018 Victorian Young Australian of the Year for her trans activism and will be the first trans actress to star on Neighbours later this year.

Other speakers at the Rainbow Connections event include Daniel Witthaus, Rebekah Robertson, Nevo Zisin and local advocates.

Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield said the organisation were looking forward to holding the event.

“The event is about promoting inclusion and acceptance and helping to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the LGBTI+ community,” he said.

“Statistics from the National LGBTI Health Alliance show that the mental health of LGBTI+ people is amongst the poorest in Australia and they have the highest rates of suicidality of any population in the country.”

Last year, Lifeline Darling Downs received a $40,000 grant to fund their “Leading The Change” program benefiting the local LGBTIQ community.

Tuffield said at the time a conversation about LGBTIQ mental health outcomes in the region was “long overdue”.

“There are many members of the LGBTIQ community here in Toowoomba but often [the community] goes underground,” he said.

“The program’s about bringing together members of the LGBTIQ community and members of the general community to look at how we can best work together.”

The free Rainbow Connections event is open to all members of the public with online registration essential. To book visit Toowoomba Tickets here.

